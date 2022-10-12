Wednesday, Oct 12, 2022
MP Logs 18 New Covid-19 Cases, Zero Death; Active Tally Below 100

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 12 Oct 2022 9:54 pm

The COVID-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh rose to  10,54,487 on Wednesday after the detection of 18 new cases at a positivity rate of 0.4 per cent, while no fresh death linked to the infection was registered in the state, a health department official said.

The active case tally dropped below the 100-mark in the state.

The death toll remained unchanged at 10,773, while the recovery count increased by 11 to touch 10,43,618, leaving the state with 96 active cases, he said.

With 4,017 swab samples examined during the day, the number of coronavirus tests conducted so far in MP went up to 3,00,83,210, the official added.

A government release said 13,32,31,253 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the state, including 16,026 on Wednesday.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 10,54,487, new cases 11, death toll 10,773, recoveries 10,43,618, active cases 96, total tests  3,00,83,210.

-With PTI Input

