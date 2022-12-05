Monday, Dec 05, 2022
MP: 6 Dead, Several Critical After Speeding Truck Rams People At Roadside Bus Stop

Prima facie, the truck driver lost control of the vehicle after it suffered a tyre burst.

Updated: 05 Dec 2022 8:53 am

At least six persons, including two women, were killed and ten others injured when a speeding truck rammed into a group of people standing at a roadside bus stop in Madhya Pradesh's Ratlam district on Sunday evening, police said. 

Driver lost control

The condition of eight of the ten injured persons is critical, an official said. Prima facie, the truck driver lost control of the vehicle after it suffered a tyre burst.

The incident occurred at a traffic intersection near Satrunda village on Ratlam-Lebad Road, about 30 km away from the Ratlam district headquarters.

District Collector Narendra Kumar Suryavanshi said six persons were killed and ten others were injured. The condition of eight of them is critical. Superintendent of Police (SP) Abhishek Tiwari said the truck has been impounded and the driver was detained later. 

Women and children among those injured, dead

Vishal, one of the injured, said the speeding truck crushed at least 20 people. According to eyewitnesses, people ran helter-skelter as the truck ploughed into them. A couple of mangled bodies lay scattered on the road, they said. 

The injured persons include six women and a five-year-old girl, officials said. "Two among the six deceased are women. Four deceased have been identified so far," they added.

(With inputs from PTI)

