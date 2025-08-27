Mother, Toddler Killed, Several Injured As Part Of Building Collapses In Maharashtra's Palghar District

A 13-year-old “illegal” building collapsed in Virar in Maharashtra’s Palghar district on Wednesday.
A 13-year-old “illegal” building collapsed in Virar in Maharashtra’s Palghar district on Wednesday claiming the lives of a 24-year-old woman and her toddler while injuring nine others, PTI reported citing officials. The injured have been rushed to various hospitals in the area and Nalasopara, on the outskirts of Mumbai.
The incident occurred at around 12:05 AM when the rear portion of the four-storey Ramabai Apartment on Narangi Road in Virar of Vasai taluka, crashed onto a nearby chawl. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) are carrying out the rescue operation and have pulled 11 people from the debris so far.
Some of the rescued people have serious injuries, according to an official from the Vasai-Virar City Municipal Corporation (VVMC).
Citing preliminary information, Vivekanand Kadam, District Disaster Management Officer of Palghar, said the rear portion of Ramabai Apartment fell on the adjoining chawl, trapping multiple residents.
“Unfortunately, we have lost Aarohi Omkar Jovil, aged 24, and Utkarsha Jovil, aged 1. Both were found unresponsive under the rubble and declared dead upon arrival at hospital,” he said.
“Our priority is to ensure that no one remains trapped under the debris. We are continuing search operations using advanced equipment and trained rescue personnel,” he added.
A temporary barricade has been set up around the area to manage the crowds and aid in rescue efforts. Structural engineers are also assessing the remaining portions of the building for further risk.
“We are also working with municipal authorities to assess the structural stability of nearby buildings and the cause of the collapse. Residents from adjoining structures have been temporarily evacuated as a precaution,” Kadam said.
With PTI inputs