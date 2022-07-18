Monsoon Session Of Parliament: M Venkaiah Naidu Urges MPs To Be 'Different And Better'

Presiding over his last session as chairman of the Rajya Sabha, M Venkaiah Naidu on Monday urged MPs to be "different and better" than they were in the last five years when 57 per cent of House sittings were partly or fully disrupted.

On the opening day of the Monsoon session of Parliament, he said this is the last session in the 75th year of Independence and MPs should give their best performance to make it a memorable session. Naidu's five-year term as vice president of India and chairman of the Rajya Sabha ends on August 10.

"During the last 13 sessions, 141 of the 248 scheduled full sittings, accounting for 57 per cent of the total sittings were disrupted partly or fully," he said. "All of you would agree that this could have been better given our mission for the nation. Better late than never. It is time now to be different and better."

Naidu, whose remarks were disrupted by slogan shouting by Congress MPs seeking discussions on rising prices, said he would give a detailed account of the functioning of the Rajya Sabha during the last five years on his last day in office.

"I would like to remind all of you that this is the last session in the 75th year of our hard-fought Independence that is being celebrated across the country. "As in the case of all the last 13 sessions that I presided over, I would like to fervently appeal to all of you to give out your best performance to make this session a memorable one, particularly in the context of its significance," he said.

He said he expected the session to set the right tone for the functioning of the House over the next 25 years of 'Amrit Kaal', which is a critical period to take India to an entirely new plane. "Since my assumption of office five years ago, we have so far gathered together for 13 full sessions and this is the 14th such occasion. This journey of five years has been quite a learning experience for me," he said. "Dealing with about 245 members of this august House from over 30 political parties with different minds, inclinations and political ideologies is quite revealing and even a testing experience."

Naidu said he tried his best to draw the best out of everyone."The credit for the positives if any would go to all of you. And if my best efforts were short of your expectations, I would not hesitate to take responsibility for the same," he said.

Naidu said he expects all to be propelled by the spirit of 'New India' so the nation makes up for missed time and opportunities. "This spirit shall also inspire all other stakeholders," he said.

"Our population will increase by about 20 crore when independent India turns 100 years. The challenges and opportunities that come with it need to be addressed with a long-term vision and imagination. "The Parliament of India has to play a pivotal role in shaping a bright future. Members of Parliament need to rise to the occasion," he said.

Referring to the working of parliamentary committees, he said seven of the eight department related parliamentary standing committees of Rajya Sabha held a total of 29 meetings. The average duration of these meetings has been over two hours and the average attendance 46 per cent. "I am happy to note the improving performance of these committees," he said.

The Committee on Education clocked the highest average duration of 3.22 hours for five of its meetings. The Committee on Personnel, Public Grievances and Law and Justice reported having met for 2.15 hours for each of the five meetings. The Committee on Health and Family Welfare also clocked about two hours for each of its six meetings. The Committees on Transport, Tourism and Culture besides Education and Science and Technology reported an average attendance of more than 50 per cent per meeting.

"I compliment the chairmen and members of these five Committees for their commendable efforts," Naidu said. He felicitated 71 MPs who have been either re-elected or elected in the recent elections. Of these, 14 have been re-elected while 57 have entered the House for the first time. "While the re-elected seniors provide continuity, the new members bring in fresh perspectives and dynamism," he said.

Naidu also welcomed the four nominated members -- P T Usha, Ilayaraaja, Vijayendra Prasad and Veerendra Heggade. "They symbolize the steady pursuit of breaking the barriers, harmony of different notes, offering new narratives and commitment to serve the people, respectively.

"These are also the qualities that are expected to mark the functioning of this august House. All sections should collectively endeavour to ensure reflection of such traits in the functioning of this august House," he said. Naidu said it was a matter of pride that the country created history by reaching the milestone of administering 200 crore Covid-19 vaccinations across the country. "This amounts to 97 per cent first dose coverage and 90 per cent of the adult population receiving both the doses. This is a remarkable achievement," he said.

The House, he said, places on record its appreciation to all stakeholders, including the vaccine makers and producers, the Central and state governments, the frontline workers and the people.

(With PTI Inputs)