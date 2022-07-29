Friday, Jul 29, 2022
Modi In Chennai: PM Hails India For Facing 'Unprecedented' Covid-19 Pandemic Confidently

In his address at the 42nd Convocation of Anna University, PM Narendra Modi described the Covid-19 pandemic as 'unprecedented' and 'once in a century crisis' for which nobody had a user manual.

PM Narendra Modi at the 42nd Convocation of Anna University in Chennai on Friday. PTI
PM Narendra Modi at the 42nd Convocation of Anna University in Chennai on Friday. PTI

Updated: 29 Jul 2022 2:35 pm

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday termed the Covid-19 pandemic as 'unprecedented' and once in a century crisis and said the country faced it confidently due to its scientists and common people.

There was a  "temperament" for reforms in the government, which is not restrictive but responsive, he said about the ruling NDA at the Centre and listed out various reforms, including in the drones and geospatial and infrastructure sectors.

In his address at the 42nd Convocation of Anna University, the PM described the COVID-19-19 pandemic as "unprecedented" and "once in a century crisis" for which nobody had a user manual.

The pandemic "tested" every country, he added.

"India faced the unknown confidently, thanks to its scientists, health care workers, professionals and common people. As a result, today every sector in India is bursting with new life, whether it is industry, innovation, investment or international trade" he said. 

The country was at the forefront in every sector and has been converting obstacles into opportunities.

He hailed the removal of retrospective tax and various sectoral reforms for aiding the country in various sectors.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, in his address, hailed the education atmosphere in the state and noted that it stood out in the number of persons receiving higher education.

State Governor R N Ravi, Union Minister of State L Murugan and Tamil Nadu Higher Education Minister K Ponmudy participated in the event.

A number of students were awarded degrees and medals. 

(With PTI Inputs)

National PM Modi Anna University Chennai Annual Convocation Covid 19 Pandemic
