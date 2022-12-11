Sunday, Dec 11, 2022
Modi Government Focused On Restoring India's Rich Traditions: EAM Jaishankar In Varanasi



He was addressing the Kashi Tamil Sangamam on the subject 'contribution of temples in society and nation building' being held here.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar PTI

Updated: 11 Dec 2022 5:05 pm

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Sunday said that temples are "keepers of our culture and history" and the Modi government is focused on creating, rebuilding and restoring India's rich traditions for the benefit of the entire world.

He was addressing the Kashi Tamil Sangamam on the subject 'contribution of temples in society and nation building' being held here.

Global rebalancing is being expressed in culture as much as in politics and economics. A truly democratic and pluralistic world order must see a full expression of India's heritage, abroad as much as at home, Jaishankar said.

Temples are keepers of our culture and history. They are centres of knowledge and promoters of arts and crafts, he said

 "The cultural diplomacy of the Modi Government is focused on creating, rebuilding and restoring our rich traditions for the benefit of the entire world. This is Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam," Jaishankar said.

Earlier in the day, the External Affairs Minister visited the family of eminent poet and freedom fighter Subramania Bharathi on his birth anniversary.

The minister tweeted photographs of his meeting.

"Privileged to visit the family of Mahakavi Subramania Bharathi in Kashi on his birth anniversary today. Humbled to receive blessings and encouragement from his grandnephew Thiru K V Krishnan ji," Jaishankar said.

In his inaugural speech at the Kashi Tamil Sangamam on November 19 in his Lok Sabha constituency, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said, "There is a great personality from Tamil Nadu, Subramania Bharathi, a great poet and freedom fighter, who lived for a long time in Kashi and studied here."

He was connected to Kashi in a way that it became a part of him, the prime minister said.

"The BHU by establishing a chair dedicated to Subramania Bharathi has enhanced its pride," Modi had said.

-With PTI Input

