National

Modi Arrives In Austria, Marks 1st Visit By Indian PM Since 1983 | What's On Agenda

The last prime minister to visit Austria was Indira Gandhi in 1983. Ahead of his visit to Austria, the prime minister stated that he would be working on building an ever-closer partnership between New Delhi and Vienna.

| Photo: X/@narendramodi
info_icon

After a two day visit to Russia, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived in Austria. With this visit, Modi has become the first Indian prime minister to visit the country in over 40 years.

Modi Recieves Grand Welcome

PM Modi was welcomed by Austria Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg or his first ever bilateral visit to the European country. Modi's visit to Austria also comes as part of the 75 year anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between Vienna and New Delhi.

Shortly after he arrived, the Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer hosted a private engagement with PM Modi, marking their first meeting together as leaders of India and Austria.

Prime Minister Modi also interacted with Indians in Austria and other members of the community.

Modi In Austria: What's On Agenda

During his visit to Austria, PM Modi will be part of various bilateral talks which will focus on how to deepen ties between Austria and India and to have closer cooperation over various geopolitical challenges.

"We will have the opportunity to talk about further deepening our bilateral relationship and closer cooperation on the many geopolitical challenges," the Austrian chancellor said a week ahead of Modi's visit.

On Wednesday, PM Modi will be calling on the President of the Republic of Austria, Alexander Van der Bellen, and hold talks with Chancellor of Austria Karl Nehammer. Furthermore, PM Modi ans the Austrian Chancellor are also expected to address business leaders from India and Austria.

