Mob In Agra Burns Houses Of Muslim Man Accused Of Kidnapping Hindu Woman

Hindu right-wing activists on Friday set two houses on fire that belonged to the family of a man accused of kidnapping a Hindu woman.

The attack was carried out by "Dharam Jagran Samanvay Sangh" and eight persons have been arrested so far, said the police.

The mob set the house in Agra's Runakta's locality on fire where Sajid, a gym owner, stayed, according to the police. An adjoining house of the family was also set on fire. There were no reports of any injuries in the attack.

The right-wing mob was demanding Sajid's arrest for the alleged kidnapping of a 22-year-old woman, a class 11 student, who had gone missing on Monday. Shops in the local market were also shut as traders also made the same demand.

While the police traced her two days later, Sajid's whereabouts were not known.

The woman's family had filed a missing person’s report, based on which the police registered a case under section 366 of the Indian Penal Code, which relates to kidnapping of a woman with the intention of compelling or seducing her into sex or marriage.

However, a video surfaced on social media in which the woman said she is an adult and had gone willingly with the man, according to police.



“Both are adults,” Agra’s Senior Superintendent of Police Sudheer Kumar Singh told reporters.

Singh said police will produce the woman in courta and they could not do that so far because of the court holidays.

“If found guilty, action will be taken against him as well," the SSP said.

The local police post in-charge was suspended after the incident for negligence and an inquiry ordered against the Sikandra station house officer.

With PTI inputs