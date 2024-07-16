Mehbooba Mufti Hits Back At J&K Police Chief After His ‘Terror Nurturing’ Remark On Valley’s Mainstream

A day after Jammu and Kashmir police chief RR Swain accused Valley’s mainstream political parties of nurturing terrorist leaders for their political gains, former CM Mehbooba Mufti on Tuesday demanded his sacking over escalation of terror attacks in Jammu.
“The Home Minister and the Defence Minister should take note of the terror attacks and casualties in Jammu and Kashmir and ensure accountability. The highest number of casualties have been reported since the deployment of the current DGP," said Mehbooba Mufti.
PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti also said, “Our jawans are being killed daily on the border. They (New Delhi) prefer to blame mainstream parties.”
Mehbooba accused J&K DGP Swain of political maneuvering rather than fulfilling his duties.
“The current DGP is busy with political tasks, aiming to dismantle the PDP and harass people and journalists. We need a DGP, not a fixer. Previous DGPs from other states performed well without such communal bias,” she alleged.
Her comments came after Swain on Monday had said that the mainstream political leaders in J&K frequently visited the homes of slain terrorists and publicly sympathised with their families.
During his address at an orientation program at the Indian Institute of Management in Jammu, Swain alleged that Pakistan had infiltrated key aspects of civil society with the help of regional politics in the Valley.
“There is ample evidence showing that many leaders have mastered the art of 'running with the hare and hunting with the hound,' leaving both the common man and security forces bewildered and confused," he added.
"While the elimination of new recruits in terrorism was allowed and encouraged, those who facilitated recruitment and arranged finances were never investigated... SP rank officers were arrested and jailed alongs and jailed alongside terrorists for crimes they never committed,” he said.