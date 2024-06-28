National

What Is Enemy Agents Ordinance That Kashmir Wants To Use In Its Fight Against Terrorism?

Originating in 1917, the Enemy Agents Ordinance continues to be a critical yet controversial legal instrument in Jammu and Kashmir’s fight against terrorism

PTI
Representative Image Photo: PTI
info_icon

On October 5 of 2022, Union Minister of Home Affairs, Amit Shah visited Baramulla, Kashmir. In his speech, he said, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi would not accept terrorism and will work to wipe it out from the valley. PM Modi has nearly rid Jammu and Kashmir of terrorism”. Whereas, April 2023 recorded the visit of Narendra Modi – the Prime Minister to the region where he stated that it is indeed a proud moment that democracy has reached the grassroots of Kashmir.

However, something different happened on the soil of Kashmir this year. Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police (DGP) Rashmi Ranjan Swain said in a statement on June 23 that “those aiding terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir should be prosecuted by investigative agencies under the Enemy Agents Ordinance, 2005.”

Representative Image - PTI
‘Naya Kashmir’ Bows Down To Maharaja’s Old Law

BY Naseer Ganai

It is noteworthy that this statement came when, just a few days after the elections, separatist activities were seen to be active in some areas of Jammu and Kashmir valley.

Swain further added, “The fighters can’t be brought under the realm of investigation, they should be shot dead. Those who support them, if we are talking of investigation there, I’ve said somewhere that they will be treated as enemy agents”.

What is Enemy Agents Ordinance and how does it work?

The Jammu and Kashmir Enemy Agents Ordinance was first issued by the Dogra Maharaja in 1917. It provides for death penalty, life imprisonment, or 10 years imprisonment and a fine for those aiding the enemy. It was incorporated into state law after the 1947 partition and continued even after the repeal of Article 370 in 2019. However, the Ranbir Penal Code was replaced by the Indian Penal Code, and other Indian laws were also applied.

The trial under the ordinance is conducted by a special judge, appointed by the government in consultation with the High Court. The accused cannot engage a lawyer without permission and there is no provision for appeal. The decision of the special judge is final. Publication or disclosure of information under the ordinance is prohibited without the permission of the government and can lead to imprisonment of up to two years or a fine or both.

Back to the Ballot: Zamir and Zahir Abdullah at an election rally in Baramulla in 2024 - Photo: Manpreet Romana
Manufactured Silences: The Suppressed Voices Of Kashmir

BY Zahir Abdullah

Previously, many Kashmiris have faced trial under this ordinance. Maqbool Bhat, founder of the Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front, was also charged under this ordinance and was hanged in Tihar Jail in 1984.

There have been changes in the legal framework of Jammu and Kashmir from time to time, but stringent laws like the Enemy Agents Ordinance and the Public Safety Act are still in force. The government often implies that the purpose of these laws is to maintain peace and security in the state, but there have been controversies from time to time regarding their strictness and harshness.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News June 28 LIVE: Row Over Lok Sabha Deputy Speaker Continues; Opposition To Raise NEET Issue In Parliament Today
  2. ‘Naya Kashmir’ Bows Down To Maharaja’s Old Law
  3. Watch | Delhi Airport Roof Collapses Injuring 4 People; 3 Fire Tenders Rush To Spot
  4. Breaking News, June 27: Opposition To Raise NEET Issue In Parliament; Heavy Rains In North India | Highlights
  5. NDA Open To Keeping Deputy Speaker Post In Lok Sabha: Sources
Entertainment News
  1. 'Rautu Ka Raaz' On Zee5 Movie Review: Nawazuddin Siddiqui Anchors A Mediocre Murder Mystery Filled With Predictability
  2. Nia Sharma Dons Floral Look For Haldi Sequence In ‘Suhagan Chudail'
  3. 'Anxiety-Inducing Experience': Nidhi Bhanushali On Making A Comeback After 5 Years
  4. Veteran Actress Isabelle Huppert To Be Feted With French Lumiere Award
  5. ‘Actor Banna Safal Ho Gaya’: Kartik Aaryan Recalls Meeting Paralympian Murlikant Petkar
Sports News
  1. India Vs England Highlights, ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Semi-Final: IND Bowl ENG Like Nine-Pins To Return 2022 Compliment
  2. IND Vs ENG, Semi-Final 2, ICC T20 World Cup: Ashwin Proves IND's Victory To Vaughan With Mathematical Equation
  3. India Vs England T20 World Cup Semifinal Highlights: Men In Blue Into The Final
  4. India Vs England T20 World Cup Semifinal: Rohit Sharma Not Worried About Virat Kohli's Form
  5. Sri Lanka Women Vs West Indies Women, 3rd T20I Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch SL-W Vs WI-W Match
World News
  1. Trump And Biden Face Off In Historic 2024 Debate: Key Issues And Controversies
  2. Supreme Court Allows Emergency Abortions In Idaho, Bringing Temporary Relief To Pregnant Women
  3. Oklahoma: Richard Rojem Executed After 39 Years On Death Row For Kidnapping, Raping And Killing 7-Year-Old
  4. NHS Crisis: Week Before UK Elections 2024, Thousands Of Junior Doctors Go On Strike
  5. Maldives Minister Arrested For Allegedly Performing 'Black Magic' On President Muizzu
Latest Stories
  1. NEET-UG Paper Leak: CBI Makes First Arrests, Takes 2 Into Custody From Bihar
  2. Nepal's SEE Results 2080 Released: Check Scores Here
  3. Bihar: Girl Narrowly Escapes Lightning Strike In Sitamarhi While Making Reel During Rain | VIDEO
  4. Ayushman Bharat Health Insurance Scheme To Provide 'Free Treatment' To All Citizens Above Age 70
  5. Bill Gates' Daughter Phoebe Confirms Romance With Paul McCartney's Grandson
  6. 'Kalki 2898 AD' Box Office: Prabhas Starrer Beats 'RRR' Premiere Record In North America
  7. 'Bigg Boss OTT 3': Boxer Neeraj Goyat Becomes First Contestant To Be Evicted After Nominations
  8. Breaking News, June 27: Opposition To Raise NEET Issue In Parliament; Heavy Rains In North India | Highlights