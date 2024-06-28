‘Naya Kashmir’ Bows Down To Maharaja’s Old Law

Under Section 3 of the EAO, the penalty for aiding the enemy is either life imprisonment or death, or rigorous imprisonment for a term which may extend to 10 years. The section reads, “Whoever is an enemy agent or, with intent to aid the enemy, does, or attempts or conspires with any other person to do any act which is designed or likely to give assistance to the military or air operations of the enemy, or to impede the military or air operations of Indian forces, or to endanger life, or is guilty of incendiarism, shall be punishable with death or rigorous imprisonment for life, or with rigorous imprisonment for a term which may extend to 10 years, and shall also be liable to fine.”