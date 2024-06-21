An Eternal 'Soon': When Will Jammu & Kashmir See Assembly Elections?

“The people of Jammu and Kashmir elect their representatives at the local level; through them, you find ways to solve problems. What can be better than this,” the Prime Minister asked while speaking at the Sheri Kashmir International Convention Centre on the banks of the Dal Lake here. “Therefore, now the preparations for the Assembly elections have also started. The time is not far when you will elect the new government of Jammu and Kashmir with your votes. That day will also come soon when Jammu and Kashmir will once again make its future better as a state,” he said.