Massive Search Operations Continue In J-K To Hunt Down Terrorists

Terrorists struck at four places in Reasi, Kathua and Doda districts over the past four days, killing nine pilgrims and a CRPF jawan and leaving seven security personnel and several others injured.

Massive search operation launched in Jammu & Kashmir. |
Massive search operations continued on Thursday in different districts of Jammu and Kashmir, especially Doda and Reasi, to track down and neutralise terrorists involved in recent attacks in the union territory, officials said.

Two suspected Pakistani terrorists were also killed in an encounter with security forces in Kathua and a large quantity of arms and ammunition were recovered from them.

According to the officials, Army, police and paramilitary forces resumed search operations in the morning in Kota top in Gandoh, Chattagalla and adjoining areas in Doda district where seven security personnel, including two policemen, were injured in separate gunfights with terrorists on Tuesday and Wednesday.

There has been no fresh contact with the fleeing terrorists so far, the officials said.

Police had on Wednesday released sketches of four terrorists involved in two attacks in the district and announced a reward of Rs 20 lakh for information leading to their arrest.

Earlier, police had announced a cash reward of Rs 20 lakh and released the sketch of one of the terrorists involved in the attack on a bus carrying pilgrims in Reasi district on Sunday that left nine people dead and 41 injured.

The officials said the search operation is underway in Reasi as well as adjoining Rajouri district.

Searches are also being conducted in Nowshera in Rajouri and adjoining Poonch. Security forces have also been put on alert in Kathua, Samba and Jammu districts in view of intelligence inputs about a possible terror threat, they said.

Two terrorists were gunned down by the security forces in a fierce gunfight in Kathua that began on Tuesday night and lasted more than 15 hours. A CRPF jawan was also killed in the operation while a civilian was injured.

Police had on Wednesday issued an advisory, urging residents of the Jammu region to stay vigilant regarding the movement of suspicious individuals and objects.

The advisory was issued following intelligence inputs suggesting the possibility of a terror threat in parts of Rajouri and Jammu districts.

