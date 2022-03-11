Manipur Election Results: CM N Biren Singh Submits Resignation To Governor

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Friday tendered his resignation to Governor La Ganeshan, a day after the BJP coasted to victory in the insurgency-ridden northeastern state, bagging 32 seats in the 60-member House.

"I will now be serving as the caretaker Chief Minister," said Singh in a tweet.

Called on Hon’ble Governor of Manipur at the Raj Bhavan to tender my resignation from the post of Chief Minister today. I will now be serving as the caretaker Chief Minister. pic.twitter.com/Ni7qncSs0Y — N.Biren Singh (@NBirenSingh) March 11, 2022



In the assembly poll results declared on Thursday, Opposition Congress, in one of its worst ever performance, was reduced to just five seats from its single-largest party status in the 2017 elections.

The Janata Dal (United), which had not won a seat in the previous elections and the National People's Party (NPP) clinched six seats each, while the Naga People's Front bagged five seats, according to the Election Commission.

With PTI inputs