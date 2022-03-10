Thursday, Mar 10, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Manipur Election Results: BJP Leads In Early Trends

The BJP was leading in 23 seats, the Congress in 12 constituencies, the National People's Party in 11, in the initial rounds of counting of votes in Manipur.

Manipur Election Results: BJP Leads In Early Trends
Women in Manipur show their fingers marked with indelible ink after casting votes. PTI photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 10 Mar 2022 11:25 am

The BJP was leading in 23 seats, the Congress in 12 constituencies, the National People's Party in 11, in the initial rounds of counting of votes in Manipur.

The newly formed Kuki People's Alliance and an Independent candidate led in one constituency each.

Counting of votes for 60 assembly seats in Manipur began at 8 am on Thursday under tight security and strict adherence to COVID-19 protocols, officials said.

Related stories

Manipur Election Results 2022: Congress Faces Litmus Test But Signs Suggest Edge To BJP

Confident BJP, Hopeful Congress Gear Up For Manipur Assembly Election Results

Can Kuki Rebels Play The Kingmaker In Manipur Elections?

Chief Minister N Biren Singh led with a huge margin of 8,574 votes against his nearest Congress rival in the Heingang constituency, while former CM and CLP leader O Ibobi Singh was ahead by a margin of 472 votes against BJP’s L Basanta.

Congress president N Loken Singh trailed by 4,426 votes against BJP candidate Th Basanta, the Election Commission data showed.

With PTI inputs

Tags

National Manipur Assembly Election 2022 Manipur Assembly Polls Assembly Elections 2022 Elections 2022 Election Result Manipur N Biren Singh BJP Indian National Congress (INC)
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Goa Assembly Poll Result: Laxmikant Parsekar, Utpal Parrikar Lead In Counting Of Postal Ballots

Goa Assembly Poll Result: Laxmikant Parsekar, Utpal Parrikar Lead In Counting Of Postal Ballots

Sara Ali Khan Invests In Apparel Startup The Souled Store

Sara Ali Khan Invests In Apparel Startup The Souled Store