Manipur Election Results: BJP Leads In Early Trends

The BJP was leading in 23 seats, the Congress in 12 constituencies, the National People's Party in 11, in the initial rounds of counting of votes in Manipur.

The newly formed Kuki People's Alliance and an Independent candidate led in one constituency each.

Counting of votes for 60 assembly seats in Manipur began at 8 am on Thursday under tight security and strict adherence to COVID-19 protocols, officials said.

Chief Minister N Biren Singh led with a huge margin of 8,574 votes against his nearest Congress rival in the Heingang constituency, while former CM and CLP leader O Ibobi Singh was ahead by a margin of 472 votes against BJP’s L Basanta.

Congress president N Loken Singh trailed by 4,426 votes against BJP candidate Th Basanta, the Election Commission data showed.

With PTI inputs