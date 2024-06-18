National

Manipur Violence: Mob Asks CRPF Personnel To Vacate Bus Before Setting It On Fire In Kangpokpi |Details

It has been reported that a case has been filed against unknown people with the police station in Kangpokpi, 45 km from the state capital Imphal. The incident happened at 9 pm. Monday's violence possibly was a retaliation to the burning of two trucks in Meitei-dominated Bishnupur district last week.

In the latest development adding to the recent incidents of violence in restive Manipur, soldiers of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) were asked to vacate a bus in which they were travelling before vehicle was torched by a riotous mob in Manipur's hill district Kangpokpi on Monday night, the police said.

It has been reported that a case has been filed against unknown people with the police station in Kangpokpi, 45 km from the state capital Imphal. The incident happened at 9 pm.

As per reports, the bus was on its way to the Kangpokpi district commissioner's office, where the CRPF personnel have been posted ever since the Lok Sabha elections ended. Monday's violence possibly was a retaliation to the burning of two trucks in Meitei-dominated Bishnupur district last week.

Commenting on the matter, police said they have questioned some suspects in the Kuki-dominated district.

Furthermore, protesters from the Kuki tribes blocked a bridge in Jiribam that kept 60 trucks carrying fuel, medicine, baby food and other essentials supplies stranded for a day on Manipur's National Highway 37 that connects Imphal with Cachar in Assam.

