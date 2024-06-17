National

Amit Shah's Manipur Meeting: Legal Action Against Causing Violence, Talk To Both Kuki And Meiteis | Details Inside

The high-level meeting took place a day after Manipur's Governor Anusuiya Uikey called on Union Home Minister Amit Shah. According to PTI, after reviewing the intensifying situation in Manipur, Shah directed strict legal action against those who indulge in violence in Manipur. Furthermore, Shah also promised a talk to both Meiteis and Kukis at the earliest to bridge ethnic divide in Manipur.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday chaired a high-level meeting to take a stock of the security situation in the ethnic violence-hit Manipur amidst reports of fresh trouble in the restive northeastern state. The meeting took place a day after the state's Governor Anusuiya Uikey had called on Amit Shah.

According to PTI, after reviewing the intensifying situation in Manipur, the Home Minister directed strict legal action against those who indulge in violence in Manipur. Furthermore, Shah also promised a talk to both Meiteis and Kukis at the earliest to bridge ethnic divide in Manipur.

BY PTI

Who all attended the meting?

Security Advisor to the Manipur government Kuldiep Singh, DGP Rajiv Singh and Chief Secretary Vineet Joshi attended the meeting on behalf of the state government. Chief Minister N Biren Singh was not present at the meeting.

Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla, Director of Intelligence Bureau Tapan Deka, Army Chief Gen Manoj Pande, Army Chief-designate Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi and other senior officials were present at the hour-long meeting.

Manipur violence: Fresh incidents in Imphal and Jiribam

There were reports of fresh violence in capital Imphal and Jiribam recently. The Centre is said to be worried over the violence spreading to new areas like Jiribam, which has been by and large peaceful in the last one year, as per PTI

Ethnic violence broke out in Manipur on May 3, 2023 after a tribal solidarity march in the hill districts of the state to protest against the majority Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe status.

Since then, over 220 people belonging to both Kuki and Meitei communities and security personnel have been killed in the continuing violence.

