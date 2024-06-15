National

Major Fire Breaks Out Near Manipur CM Biren Singh's Bungalow In Secretariat Complex

A fire broke out at a building near the high-security secretariat complex in Manipur's capital Imphal today.

X Screengrab
Major Fire Breaks Out Near Manipur CM Biren Singh's Bungalow | Photo: X Screengrab
info_icon

A fire has broken out at a building near the high-security secretariat complex in Manipur's capital, Imphal.

According to police, the building is located just a few hundred metres from the official bungalow of Chief Minister N Biren Singh.

At least three fire tenders were deployed to extinguish the blaze, which is believed to have started at around 5:30pm on Saturday.

Mortal remains of the Indians who died in the tragic fire incident in Kuwait two days ago, after being brought to the Cochin International Airport aboard an Indian Air Force (IAF) flight, in Kochi, Friday, June 14, 2024. - - PTI
Kuwait Fire Tragedy: Indian Workers Deserve A Better Deal

BY Seema Guha

Police said the abandoned house belonged to the former Chief Secretary of Goa, the late Thangkhopao Kipgen, as reported by The Hindustan Times. Kipgen died on March 3, 2005, and the house had been occupied by his family.

The house is located adjacent to the Kuki Inn complex, which is opposite the Manipur Chief Minister’s residence in Babupara, Imphal. Since the house's roof was composed of wood and galvanised tin, firemen needed more than an hour to extinguish the fire, with the help of a Thoubal district reinforcement team.

The reason for the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News June 15 LIVE: Left-Wing Students' Group Call For Strike Over NEET Row; Amit Shah To Review J&K's Security Tomorrow
  2. Major Fire Breaks Out Near Manipur CM Biren Singh's Bungalow In Secretariat Complex
  3. Pune Porsche Crash: Juvenile Board Under Scrutiny Over Lapses Found In Report | Details Inside
  4. Madhya Pradesh: Professor Attacked With Sticks, Chilli Powder By Ex-Student
  5. NEET Paper Leak Row: Left-Wing Students' Group AISA Calls For 2-Day Nationwide Strike | Details Inside
Entertainment News
  1. Aishwarya Khare Gives A Sneak Peek Into Her Kasavu Saree For New ‘Bhagya Lakshmi’ Track
  2. Nawazuddin Siddiqui Shows Up In Formal Attire To Promote 'Rautu Ka Raaz' In Juhu
  3. Gujarati Cinema Is Still In A Nascent Stage, Says ‘Jhamkudi’ Actor Viraj Ghelani
  4. Badshah Blames Show Promoter After His Dallas Gig Is Stopped Midway
  5. Avneet Kaur Declares She Is Not Getting Married Anytime Soon
Sports News
  1. India Vs Canada Live Scores, T20 World Cup 2024: Waiting Game Ends - Match Called Off Due To Wet Outfield
  2. PCB To Crack Down On Two-NOCs Policy Following Pakistan's Disappointing T20 World Cup Showdown
  3. ENG Vs SRB, UEFA Euro 2024: Three Lions Look To Turn 58-Year Heartache Into European Happiness
  4. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Switzerland Beat Hungary 3-1 In Euro 2024, Sumit Nagal In Action For Perugia Challengers SF
  5. T20 World Cup: Scotland's Michael Leask Fancies Australia Upset To Secure Super 8 Berth
World News
  1. Germany: Police Kill Afghan Man Who Killed A Compatriot, Then Attacked Soccer Fans
  2. NYC Couple's $100K 'Magnet Fishing' Find Requires 9-Month Wait. Here's Why
  3. What NYC Doormen Don’t Want To See At The Club | Deets Inside
  4. Iran And Sweden Agree To A Prisoner Swap Freeing Man Convicted Of War Crimes Over '88 Executions
  5. Is Taylor Swift Blocking Charli XCX From The Top Spot? See Why People Think So!
Latest Stories
  1. 'Do Aur Do Pyaar' On Disney+ Hotstar Movie Review: Vidya Balan-Pratik Gandhi's Chemistry Keeps This Romcom From Becoming A Yawn Fest
  2. NEP Vs SA, ICC T20 WC 2024: South Africa Survive A Major Upset As Nepal Go Down By One Run - Watch
  3. UGC NET Admit Card 2024 Released: Download Now, Exams Scheduled For June 18
  4. RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Likely To Meet CM Yogi Adityanath Today Amid Rift Buzz With BJP
  5. Fardeen Khan Opens Up On Battling Depression: It's A Natural Process That Everyone Goes Through
  6. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Switzerland Beat Hungary 3-1 In Euro 2024, Sumit Nagal In Action For Perugia Challengers SF
  7. ‘Kashmir Not Integral Part Of India’: What Is Arundhati Roy's 2010 Speech That Invoked UAPA
  8. Breaking News June 15 LIVE: Left-Wing Students' Group Call For Strike Over NEET Row; Amit Shah To Review J&K's Security Tomorrow