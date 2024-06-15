Major Fire Breaks Out Near Manipur CM Biren Singh's Bungalow In Secretariat Complex

A fire has broken out at a building near the high-security secretariat complex in Manipur's capital, Imphal.
According to police, the building is located just a few hundred metres from the official bungalow of Chief Minister N Biren Singh.
At least three fire tenders were deployed to extinguish the blaze, which is believed to have started at around 5:30pm on Saturday.
Police said the abandoned house belonged to the former Chief Secretary of Goa, the late Thangkhopao Kipgen, as reported by The Hindustan Times. Kipgen died on March 3, 2005, and the house had been occupied by his family.
The house is located adjacent to the Kuki Inn complex, which is opposite the Manipur Chief Minister’s residence in Babupara, Imphal. Since the house's roof was composed of wood and galvanised tin, firemen needed more than an hour to extinguish the fire, with the help of a Thoubal district reinforcement team.
The reason for the fire is yet to be ascertained.