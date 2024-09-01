Manipur: 1 Woman Dies After Militants Opened Fire In Imphal West; 4 Others Injured

Suspected militants launched a gun-and-bomb attack that killing one woman and injuring four others on Sunday in Manipur's Imphal West district.
Police reported that the militants fired from hilltops into the Koutruk and Kadangband areas, resulting in the death of the woman and injuries to her eight-year-old daughter and a police officer.
The sudden assault on the unsuspecting village caused widespread panic, forcing many residents, including women, children, and the elderly, to flee to safer areas, police added.
The body of the deceased woman, identified as 31-year-old Ngangbam Surbala Devi, has been taken to the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) for post-mortem examination.
Devi's daughter and police officer N. Robert, 30, are hospitalized at RIMS, while two others are recovering at Raj Medicity.
The victims were at home during the attack.
Security forces from both state and central units have been deployed to stabilize the situation, according to police.