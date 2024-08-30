'BJP's Popularity Hasn't Gone Down, Mine Has': Manipur CM Biren Singh

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh said that Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) popularity has not gone down but his has amid the ethnic violence in his state, adding that he won't resign as he is no thief or involved in any scandal.
The chief minister of the violence-hit state, slammed the Opposition for "misleading people".
"BJP's popularity has not gone down, my popularity has gone down. There's emotion... like despite being the CM, Biren Singh is not responding to the violence... but retaliating won't work. Solution will come through talks. BJP's popularity is still there." Manipur CM N Biren Singh said in an interview with news agency PTI.
"You can see the photos, videos of 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign, Manipur might be the best one in the entire Northeast. I can say this proudly. The opposition has won two seats by misleading the people... by abusing the PM, CM, Amit Shah ji. Now, we have started the ground work and people have started realising the facts," Manipur CM N Biren Singh added.
"Why should I resign? I am no thief, there is no scandal," Manipur CM Biren Singh said while responding to questions on the ethnic violence in his state.
Manipur Chief Minister Biren Singh also rejected the idea of separate Kuki administration in the hills.