Wednesday, Nov 23, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Mangaluru Autorickshaw Blast: Police Says NIA, ED Involved In Probe, Will Formally Hand Over Case Soon

Karnataka DGP Praveen Sood said the NIA and central agencies were part of the investigation from day one of the blast, and added that the case would be formally handed over to the NIA soon.

On Saturday, there was an explosion in a moving autorickshaw in Mangaluru
On Saturday, there was an explosion in a moving autorickshaw in Mangaluru PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 23 Nov 2022 2:49 pm

The Mangaluru autorickshaw blast case will be formally handed over to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) soon, Karnataka DGP Praveen Sood said here on Wednesday. 

State Home Minister Araga Jnanendra visited the blast spot on the outskirts of the city, along with Sood, and also the hospital where the auto driver Purushottam Poojary is being treated.

NIA already a part of the probe

Addressing reporters, Jnanendra said the blast accused Mohammed Shariq had visited different places like Coimbatore and Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu and an investigation is on. Various police teams have been formed and sent to different places as part of the probe.

Sood, who was also present, said the NIA and central agencies were part of the investigation from day one of the blast, and added that the case would be formally handed over to the NIA soon.

Shariq charged under UAPA

Earlier on Monday, police found materials that go into making a bomb from the house where the Mangaluru blast accused Mohammed Shariq was staying as a tenant in Mysuru. 

"We found materials that are used in making a bomb such as ammonium nitrate, nuts, bolts and other material from Mohan Kumar's house where he was staying," Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Alok Kumar said on Monday. Shariq was subsequently booked under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. 

'An act or terror,' inspired by ISIS

Kumar said that investigations point that Shariq was "influenced and inspired" by a (terrorist) organisation with global presence. A day earlier, DGP Sood had termed the blast "an act of terror with intention to cause serious damage."

(With inputs from PTI)

Related stories

Karnataka Government Has Taken The Blast Incident In Mangaluru Seriously: CM Basavaraj Bommai

Mangaluru Autorickshaw Blast: Accused 'Inspired' By ISIS, Incriminating Materials Recovered From House

Explosion In Mangaluru Auto An 'Act Of Terror': Karnataka DGP

Tags

National Mangaluru Blast Case Karnataka Government Karnataka Police Explosion Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA)
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

No New Covid-19 Case In MP; Active Tally At 13

No New Covid-19 Case In MP; Active Tally At 13

‘Mukhbir’ On Zee5 Review: Zain Khan Durrani’s Spy Thriller On Indo-Pak 1965 War Is Gripping Till The Very End

‘Mukhbir’ On Zee5 Review: Zain Khan Durrani’s Spy Thriller On Indo-Pak 1965 War Is Gripping Till The Very End