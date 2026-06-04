Managing Income Volatility: Financial Planning for Gig and Freelance Workers

Shweta Rajani, mutual fund head at Anand Rathi Wealth, says financial decisions cannot follow a one-size-fits-all template for those with fluctuating incomes. The starting point, she says, is to establish a baseline by calculating the minimum monthly expenses, such as rent, EMIs, groceries, insurance premiums and any other recurring bills. Investments and discretionary spends should follow in that order. “If a freelance graphic designer’s monthly income is between Rs 30,000 and Rs 1.50 lakh, they should plan according to their lowest consistent monthly figure, say Rs 40,000, and treat everything above that as surplus. From their monthly income, they should allocate funds to essentials first, then top up their emergency funds and then proceed with their investments,” she says, giving an example.