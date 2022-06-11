Saturday, Jun 11, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Mamata Convenes Meeting Of Opposition Leaders, CMs On Upcoming Presidential Poll

With the Presidential poll round the corner, Banerjee has reached out to the opposition CMs and leaders to participate in the joint meeting in the national capital, according to a statement issued by her party.

Mamata Convenes Meeting Of Opposition Leaders, CMs On Upcoming Presidential Poll
Mamata Convenes Meeting Of Opposition Leaders, CMs On Upcoming Presidential Poll PTI Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 11 Jun 2022 4:57 pm

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday wrote to opposition leaders, requesting them to attend a meeting on June 15 convened by her in New Delhi to prepare a joint strategy for the upcoming presidential poll.

"Our hon'ble chairperson @MamataOfficial calls upon all progressive opposition forces to meet and deliberate on the future course of action keeping the Presidential elections in sight, at the Constitution Club, New Delhi on June 15 2022 at 3 PM," Banerjee's Trinamool Congress said.

With the Presidential poll round the corner, Banerjee has reached out to the opposition CMs and leaders to participate in the joint meeting in the national capital, according to a statement issued by her party.

Related stories

Number Of Income Tax Returns Rising: CBDT Chairman

Dalal Street Week Ahead: Nifty Likely To Move Lower, Important Support At 16,000

Somy Ali: If Any Actor Can Do Justice To Real-Life Issues In Society, It's Shah Rukh Khan Or Aamir Khan

"With the Presidential election around the corner, Hon'ble CM of West Bengal Mamata Banerjee, with an initiative of strong & effective opposition against the divisive forces, has reached out to the opposition CMs and leaders to participate in a joint meeting," the party statement said.

Poll for the President of India will be held on July 18, the Election Commission announced on Thursday, with 4,809 members of the electoral college comprising MPs and MLAs set to elect the successor to incumbent Ram Nath Kovind.

-With PTI Input

Tags

National Meeting Of Opposition Leaders Presidential Poll West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee West Bengal
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Prophet Muhammad Row: All That Happened In Islamic World And Reaction In India

Prophet Muhammad Row: All That Happened In Islamic World And Reaction In India

SL Vs AUS, 3rd T20I: Preview, Streaming

SL Vs AUS, 3rd T20I: Preview, Streaming