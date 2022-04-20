Wednesday, Apr 20, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Mamata Banerjee Urges Governor To Ask Centre ‘Not To Disturb’ Industrialists Using Central Agencies

The governor who inaugurated the summit, had earlier profusely praised the chief minister said the state in his address.

Mamata Banerjee Urges Governor To Ask Centre ‘Not To Disturb’ Industrialists Using Central Agencies
West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 20 Apr 2022 5:13 pm

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday urged Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar to ensure that industrialists are “not disturbed by some agencies”.  

Though the chief minister did not name any central agency she made it obvious that her apparent dig was in response to recent income tax raids and Enforcement Directorate actions against a number of top firms, and drew applause from a section of the industrialists present at the Bengal Global Business Summit, where she was speaking. 

Related stories

No More Man-Days Lost In Bengal Due To Disruptions, Mamata Tells Industry Tycoons

COVID-19 Pneumonia Patients At Increased Dementia Risk: Study

Delhi: Omicron Found In 97% Samples Taken From Deceased Patients From Jan To March

Banerjee, while concluding her speech at the summit, said, “Through the governor I want (to) tell, if you don’t mind, Governor sir (that you speak) on behalf of all industrialists as they cannot open their mouth. We want all help from the central government. (In the next) Governor's conference please raise it. Please see industrialists are not disturbed through some agencies.”

The governor who inaugurated the summit, had earlier profusely praised the chief minister said the state in his address.

Banerjee, also the Trinamool Congress chief, has earlier too been vociferous against the Centre, alleging mis-use of two agencies – Central Bureau of Investigation and Enforcement Directorate - for political reasons. 

Among recent cases, the Income Tax department had raided an auto major, a charter airline and realtor. While a multinational chain marketing firm recently had its assets attached by the enforcement directorate. 

Tags

National West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar Bengal Global Business Summit Business Business Summit West Bengal
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

IPL 2022 Points Table: Can Eternal Bridesmaids Royal Challengers Bangalore Sustain Good Run?

IPL 2022 Points Table: Can Eternal Bridesmaids Royal Challengers Bangalore Sustain Good Run?

How Don’t Be Content Helped Vijayalakshmi Silks, A 100-Year-Old Brand, Find A Timeless Expression

How Don’t Be Content Helped Vijayalakshmi Silks, A 100-Year-Old Brand, Find A Timeless Expression