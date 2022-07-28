Thursday, Jul 28, 2022
Mamata Banerjee Govt Sacks Partha Chatterjee From West Bengal Cabinet

ED had arrested Partha Chatterjee, who is also the TMC secretary-general, on July 23 in connection with its investigation into alleged irregularities in the recruitment drives by the School Service Commission (SSC).

West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC chief Mamata Banerjee.(File photo) PTI Photo

Updated: 28 Jul 2022 4:44 pm

The West Bengal government on Thursday removed Partha Chatterjee, who has been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a school jobs scam, from the ministry with immediate effect.

"Partha Chatterjee, minister in charge, department of industry, commerce and enterprises, department of information technology and electronics, department of parliamentary affairs and department of public enterprises and industrial reconstruction, is hereby relieved of his duties as MIC of the aforesaid department with immediate effect," an official order said.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee later said at a government event here that she will look after the portfolios held by Chatterjee for the time being.

The ED had arrested Chatterjee, who is also the Trinamool Congress secretary-general, on July 23 in connection with its investigation into alleged irregularities in the recruitment drives by the School Service Commission (SSC). 

The central agency has also arrested Chatterjee’s close associate Arpita Mukherjee, and seized crores of rupees from her houses in different parts of the city. 

(With PTI inputs)

National India West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Partha Chatterjee Enforcement Directorate (ED) Cabinet Sacked School Service Commission (SSC) Corruption
