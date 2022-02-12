Saturday, Feb 12, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Mamata Banerjee Forms Committee To Stem Discord Within Trinamool Congress

Trinamool Congress(TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee has announced 20 member national working committee to stem discord within her party.

Mamata Banerjee Forms Committee To Stem Discord Within Trinamool Congress
TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee. PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 12 Feb 2022 7:44 pm

Trinamool Congress chairperson Mamata Banerjee on Saturday announced a 20-member national working committee amid a growing rift within the party.

Banerjee will later name the new office bearers of the party, senior TMC leader Partha Chatterjee told reporters after a meeting at the West Bengal chief minister's Kalighat residence.

The announcement is seen as a bid to assert Banerjee's control over the party, and stem dissension between a section of TMC's old guards and the next generation leaders.

"After Mamata Banerjee was re-elected as the chairperson of the party, she had announced a small committee to look after party affairs. Today there was a meeting of that committee, and in that meeting, she has announced the new national working committee of the party," Chatterjee said.

"Mamata Banerjee will later appoint the new office bearers and then it would be sent to the election commission," he added.

Among the leaders who found a place in the national working committee are Amit Mitra, Partha Chatterjee, Subrata Bakshi, Sudip Bandopadhyay, Abhishek Banerjee, Anubrata Mondal, Aroop Biswas, Firhad Hakim and Yashwant Sinha.

"Till Mamata Banerjee announces the new list of office bearers, all the other posts of the last committee cease to exist," another senior TMC leader.

The party's young leaders led by Abhishek Banerjee have been vocal for 'one person one post' in TMC, drawing criticism from a section of veteran leaders who publicly accused them of violating party discipline.
 

Tags

National Trinamool Congress (TMC) Mamata Bannerjee West Bengal Abhishek Bannerjee West Bengal CM TMC Discord India Politics
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM National

Industrialist Rahul Bajaj Demise: Congress Pays Tributes

Industrialist Rahul Bajaj Demise: Congress Pays Tributes

Indian Youth Congress Protests Over Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma’s Remark Against Rahul Gandhi

Bengal: Polling For 4 Municipal Corporations' Elections 'Peaceful', Over 60 Pc Voter Turnout Recorded Till 3 PM

Decision On COVID-19 Vaccination For 5-15 Age Group To Be Taken As Per Experts' Recommendation: Mandaviya

President Recalls B R Ambedkar's Contribution To Education, Says Nov 7 Should Be Observed As Students Day

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

A performer dances during the opening ceremony of the Nice Carnaval in Nice, southern France. The theme of the Carnival's 149th edition in the French Riviera city of Nice is King of Animals. A loud celebration of nature, human connection and life itself after months of lockdowns, silence, social distancing and banned public gatherings, kicks off on Friday.

Spring In The Riviera

Activists of India's right-wing Bajrang Dal burn greeting cards during a protest to against Valentine's Day celebrations in Hyderabad, India, Saturday, Feb.12, 2022. Protests by right wing groups, which say they are defending traditional Indian values from western promiscuity, have become an annual event on Valentine's Day.

Demographic, Diffident

Indian players pose with the winners trophy after their win in the third one day international cricket match against West Indies in Ahmedabad. India won the series 3-0.

IND Vs WI: India Beat West Indies By 96 Runs In Third ODI, Complete 3-0 Series Whitewash

A Ukrainian tank moves during military drills close to Kharkiv, Ukraine.

Ready For Survival

Candombe dancers perform during

Siren Of The South