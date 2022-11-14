Mamata Banerjee Condemns Akhil Giri’s Remarks On President Droupadi Murmu

Condemning her ministerial colleague Akhil Giri's controversial remarks on President Droupadi Murmu, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday apologised to her on behalf of the TMC.

Banerjee said she has immense respect for the President, and her party has cautioned Giri against making derogatory remarks in the future.

"I condemn Akhil Giri's comment on President Droupadi Murmu. What Akhil has done is wrong. We don't support such a remark. I apologise on behalf of my party as he is my party colleague. The party has already cautioned Akhil Giri," Banerjee told reporters at the state secretariat.

The CM, without pointing finger at anybody, also recalled that Giri was referred to as 'darkak' (crow species) in the past.

Giri faced flak recently for his remarks on the looks of President Droupadi Murmu.

After a video clip of his comments went viral, Giri apologized for it.

