Sunday, Sep 25, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Mamata Asks Mayor To Rename Kolkata Road, Park After Pranab Mukherjee

Banerjee said the Durga Puja festival has twin feathers on its crown this year -- Intangible Cultural Heritage by UNESCO and Best Destination for Culture by a global organisation of travel writers.

Mamata Asks Mayor To Rename Kolkata Road, Park After Pranab Mukherjee
Mamata Asks Mayor To Rename Kolkata Road, Park After Pranab Mukherjee

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 25 Sep 2022 9:04 pm

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday directed Kolkata mayor Firhad Hakim to rename a road and a park in the city after former president Pranab Mukherjee. Speaking at the inauguration of Chetla Agrani's Durga Puja pandal in south Kolkata, Banerjee remembered Mukherjee.

"I will ask Bobby (Firhad Hakim) to name a road, even if small, and a small park in remembrance of Pranab Mukherjee," she said.

She also remembered singers Sandhya Mukhopadhyay, Dwijen Mukhopadhyay and Nirmala Mishra, and asked the mayor to rename roads and parks after them. 

Banerjee said the Durga Puja festival has twin feathers on its crown this year -- Intangible Cultural Heritage by UNESCO and Best Destination for Culture by a global organisation of travel writers.

She said that these recognitions will show the path of peace and togetherness to the world. Banerjee said that it would also be the responsibility of community puja organisers to assist the police in crowd management.

"As I had told Sujit (Bose), I am also telling Bobby to ensure that the roads are open to the public," she said. Praising the Durga idol at Chetla Agrani, which is organised by Hakim, she said that kudos goes to the artist.

"I am happy that through the eyes of the Goddess at Agrani, I got a chance to see my Bengal," she said. The chief minister also inaugurated a few other Durga Puja pandals on Sunday evening.

-With PTI Input

Related stories

Don't Believe In Revenge, Otherwise CPI(M) Leaders Would Have Been In Jail: Mamata Banerjee

Durga Puja Celebrations Should Not Inconvenience Anyone: Mamata

Pawar Likely Consulted Mamata Before Making Remark About Burying Differences With Cong: TMC Leader

Tags

National West Bengal CM Rename Road Politics Mayor Pranab Mukherjee Mamata Banerjee Kolkata West Bengal
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

What Is Moonlighting? Here’s Why Wipro Fired 300 Employees For Doing It

What Is Moonlighting? Here’s Why Wipro Fired 300 Employees For Doing It

PAK Vs ENG, T20Is: Schedule, Streaming

PAK Vs ENG, T20Is: Schedule, Streaming