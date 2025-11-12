Makkal Needhi Maiam Seeks Common Election Symbol For 2026 Tamil Nadu Polls

Makkal Needhi Maiam has applied to the Election Commission for a common poll symbol.
The Kamal Haasan-led party submitted a list of ten preferred symbols in New Delhi.
MNM, an ally of DMK, was allotted the ‘battery torch’ symbol in 2021.
Actor-politician Kamal Haasan’s party, Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM), has applied to the Election Commission of India (ECI) for the allotment of a common election symbol for its candidates contesting the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, PTI reported.
“Makkal Needhi Maiam today applied to the Election Commission of India seeking the allotment of a common symbol from a preferred list of 10 symbols for its candidates contesting the upcoming 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections,” the party’s release stated.
MNM, which is currently an ally of the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) in Tamil Nadu, had been allotted the ‘battery torch’ symbol by the Election Commission for the 2021 Assembly elections, according to PTI.
(With inputs from PTI)