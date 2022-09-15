Thursday, Sep 15, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Maharashtra Sees 755 New Covid-19 Cases, Four Deaths; Active Count At 5,012

The coronavirus figures of Maharashtra are as follows: Positive cases 81,13,612; fresh cases 755; death toll 1,48,302; recoveries 79,60,298; active cases 5,012; total tests 8,44,64,912.

Maharashtra Sees 755 New Covid-19 Cases, Four Deaths; Active Count At 5,012
Maharashtra Sees 755 New Covid-19 Cases, Four Deaths; Active Count At 5,012

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 15 Sep 2022 7:53 pm

Maharashtra on Thursday reported 755 new coronavirus positive cases and four deaths, which took the state's overall infection tally to 81,13,612 and the toll to 1,48,302, an official said.

This was a drop from the 881 cases and five deaths reported in the state on Wednesday, he said.

Of the new cases, the Mumbai circle led with 335, followed by 222 in Pune circle, 43 in Latur circle, 42 in Nashik circle, 41 in Kolhapur circle, 35 in Nagpur circle, 22 in Akola circle and 15 in Aurangabad circle, he said.

Mumbai circle accounted for three deaths, while one fatality took place in Kolhapur circle, he added. The recovery count increased by 1,165 in the last 24 hours to touch 79,60,298, leaving the state with 5,012 active cases, the official said.

Mumbai accounted for 1,309 active cases, followed by 1,183 in Pune and 962 in Thane, he added. The state health department's data showed the recovery rate was 98.11 per cent and the fatality rate stood at 1.82 per cent.

It also revealed that 8,44,64,912 coronavirus tests have been conducted in the state so far, including 26,797 in the last 24 hours.

The coronavirus figures of Maharashtra are as follows: Positive cases 81,13,612; fresh cases 755; death toll 1,48,302; recoveries 79,60,298; active cases 5,012; total tests 8,44,64,912.

-With PTI Input

Related stories

Odisha Logs 286 New Covid-19 Cases

Thane Records 126 Covid-19 Cases, No Death

India Reports Over 6,000 Fresh Covid-19 Cases In A Day, 34 Deaths Recorded

Tags

National Active Covid Cases Covid Deaths Covid Tally COVID Restrictions COVID-19 Maharashtra
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Medical Education Regulator NMC Vague On Indian Students With Foreign Degrees, Giving Agents A Free Run

Medical Education Regulator NMC Vague On Indian Students With Foreign Degrees, Giving Agents A Free Run

Can SCO Summit Be An Opportunity For India To Mend Ties With Neighbour Pakistan?

Can SCO Summit Be An Opportunity For India To Mend Ties With Neighbour Pakistan?