Saturday, Jan 29, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Maharashtra: Search Operation Underway For Teen Girl Who Fell Into Creek On Friday

A search operation continued for the second day on Saturday to rescue a teen girl who fell into the Versova Creek in the Bhayander area of Thane district, a police official said.

Maharashtra: Search Operation Underway For Teen Girl Who Fell Into Creek On Friday
Maharashtra: Search Operation Underway For Teen Girl Who Fell Into Creek On Friday - PTI Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 29 Jan 2022 2:56 pm

A search operation continued for the second day on Saturday to rescue a teen girl who fell into the Versova Creek in the Bhayander area of Thane district, a police official said.


Aurangabad resident Sandeep Kharat (19) and the girl from Ulhasnagar were walking along on the railway tracks on the creek when the latter felt giddy and fell off, and the former jumped in to save her, Inspector Bapusaheb Aher of Manickpur police station said.


"A police patrol team and some fishermen rescued the boy while a search operation is underway for the teen girl. Incidentally, the girl's mother had filed a missing person complaint in Ulhasnagar on Thursday, a day before she fell into the creek," Aher said.

 

With PTI inputs.

Tags

National Indian Railways Railways Maharashtra India Thane Police
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM National

SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav Says UP Polls Won't Have Surprise Result, Real Shock Will Be In Gujarat

SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav Says UP Polls Won't Have Surprise Result, Real Shock Will Be In Gujarat

Father-Son Duo Among 3 Killed As Bus Collides With Truck In UP’s Kannauj

Two Nigerians Arrested With Drugs Worth Rs 3 Crore

Tiger Found Dead; Leopard Dies During Rescue In MP's Bandhavgarh Reserve

UP Court Awards Death Penalty To Three In Triple Murder Case

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

AISA, AISF and NSUI activists during Bihar bandh protest over alleged erroneous results of Railway Recruitment Board's Non-Technical Popular Categories (RRB NTPC) exam, in Patna.

Bihar Bandh: Protests Over Incorrect Railway Exam Results

NCC cadets perform during the Prime Minister's NCC rally, at Cariappa Parade Ground in New Delhi.

NCC Cadets Perform During Prime Minister's NCC Rally In Delhi

Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic, left, poses with top local official Marko Carevic during a ceremony in the municipal building in Budva, Montenegro. Djokovic arrived to receive a plaque declaring him an honorary citizen of the town.

Novak Djokovic Feted In Montenegro Amid New Virus Test Doubts

Kristina Mladenovic of France and Ivan Dodig of Croatia kiss their trophy after defeating Australia's Jaimee Fourlis and compatriot Jason Kubler in the mixed doubles final at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia.

Australian Open 2022, Day 12: Kristina Mladenovic-Ivan Dodig Pair Wins Mixed Doubles Final

A man cleans statues of Chinese gods in preparation for the celebration of the Lunar New Year at the Kwan In Thang Temple on the outskirts of Jakarta, Indonesia.

Chinese New Year 2022: Preparations Of Celebration Are Underway