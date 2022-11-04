Friday, Nov 04, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Maharashtra Reports 230 Covid-19 Cases, One Death, 229 Recoveries

Mumbai led with 47 cases, while the sole death took place in Raigad district, he added. The recovery count increased by 229 in the last 24 hours to touch 79,82,858, leaving the state with an active caseload of 1,705, the official informed.

Covid-19 cases (Representational image)
Covid-19 cases (Representational image)

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 04 Nov 2022 7:35 pm

Maharashtra on Friday recorded 230 Covid-19 cases and one death, which took the state's tally to 81,32,954 and the toll to 1,48,391, a health official said. The addition to the tally is a dip from the 259 cases reported on Thursday, he pointed out.

Mumbai led with 47 cases, while the sole death took place in Raigad district, he added. The recovery count increased by 229 in the last 24 hours to touch 79,82,858, leaving the state with an active caseload of 1,705, the official informed.

State health department data showed the recover rate was 98.15 per cent and the fatality rate stood at 1.82 per cent. So far, 8,53,20,844 coronavirus tests have been conducted in the state, including 16,403 in the last 24 hours, as per official data.

Maharashtra's coronavirus cases for the day: Fresh cases: 230; Fatality: 1; Active cases: 1,705; Tests: 16,403. 

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

National Maharashtra 230 Fresh Covid-19 Cases COVID-19 Vaccine Active Covid-19 Cases State Health Department Covid-19 Death Toll Covid-19 Cases
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Who Is Isudan Gadhvi, AAP's Chief Ministerial Candidate For Gujarat

Who Is Isudan Gadhvi, AAP's Chief Ministerial Candidate For Gujarat

Kapil Dev's Wife Romi Bhatia Was Reminded Of Herself While Watching 'Double XL'

Kapil Dev's Wife Romi Bhatia Was Reminded Of Herself While Watching 'Double XL'