Maharashtra Records 453 Covid-19 Cases, Two Deaths

Maharashtra on Thursday recorded 453 new coronavirus cases and two pandemic-related deaths, the health department said. The state's COVID-19 infection tally rose to 81,20,954, and death toll rose to 1,48,338.

There are 3,276 active coronavirus cases in the state now. The state had recorded 492 cases and three fatalities on Wednesday.

Mumbai recorded 100 new cases on Thursday. Raigad and Pune districts recorded one fatality each. The case fatality rate in the state is 1.82 per cent.

As many as 604 patients recovered from coronavirus infection since previous evening, taking the number of recovered patients to 79,69,340.

Recovery rate in the state is 98.13 per cent. With 27,488 coronavirus tests conducted in 24 hours, the cumulative test tally rose to 8,47,77,849.

Coronavirus figures of Maharashtra: New cases: 453; New deaths: two; Active cases: 3,276; New tests: 27,488.

-With PTI Input