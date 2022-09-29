Thursday, Sep 29, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Maharashtra Records 453 Covid-19 Cases, Two Deaths

Coronavirus figures of Maharashtra: New cases: 453; New deaths: two; Active cases: 3,276;  New tests: 27,488.

Maharashtra Records 453 Covid-19 Cases, Two Deaths
Maharashtra Records 453 Covid-19 Cases, Two Deaths

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 29 Sep 2022 10:15 pm

Maharashtra on Thursday recorded 453 new coronavirus cases and two pandemic-related deaths, the health department said. The state's COVID-19 infection tally rose to 81,20,954, and death toll rose to 1,48,338.

There are 3,276 active coronavirus cases in the state now. The state had recorded 492 cases and three fatalities on Wednesday.

Mumbai recorded 100 new cases on Thursday. Raigad and Pune districts recorded one fatality each. The case fatality rate in the state is 1.82 per cent. 

As many as 604 patients recovered from coronavirus infection since previous evening, taking the number of recovered patients to 79,69,340. 

Recovery rate in the state is 98.13 per cent. With 27,488 coronavirus tests conducted in 24 hours, the cumulative test tally rose to 8,47,77,849. 

Coronavirus figures of Maharashtra: New cases: 453; New deaths: two; Active cases: 3,276;  New tests: 27,488.

-With PTI Input

Related stories

J&K Reports 22 New Covid Cases

Nashik Sees 8 Covid-19 Cases, 17 Recoveries

Delhi Records 75 New Covid Cases

Tags

National Active Covid Cases COVID-19 Covid Tally COVID Restrictions COVID Fatalities Maharashtra
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Godrej Properties buys 7-Acre Land In Bengaluru; Eyes Rs 750 Crore Revenue

Godrej Properties buys 7-Acre Land In Bengaluru; Eyes Rs 750 Crore Revenue

Will Shree Renuka Sugars’ Rally Continue On The Back Of Increased Ethanol Blending?

Will Shree Renuka Sugars’ Rally Continue On The Back Of Increased Ethanol Blending?