Tuesday, Jul 05, 2022
Home National

Maharashtra: Raigad District Sees 230 mm Of Rainfall In 24 Hours

1543 people in the coastal Raigad district of Maharashtra have been shifted to safer places, while six houses suffered partial damage In view of heavy rains as stated by a district official.

Weather: Rainfall in Maharashtra PTI Photo

Updated: 05 Jul 2022 5:49 pm

In view of heavy rains, 1,543 people in the coastal Raigad district of Maharashtra have been shifted to safer places, while six houses suffered partial damage, a district official said on Tuesday. 

Tala town recorded the highest 245 mm of rainfall in the Raigad district in the last 24 hours ending 8:30 AM on Tuesday. The district recorded 230 mm of rainfall in the same period, which amounts to 22.46% of the average rainfall of the year for the district.

A total of 526 families were shifted to safer places in Poladpur, Mahad, and Mangaon talukas considering the possibility of landslides and floods. 

"A total of 1,543 people are shifted to safer places. Six houses from various places suffered partial damage due to rain," the official from the district collector's office said.

National Monsoon Indian Meteorological Department Weather Mumbai Minimum Temperature Maximum Temperature Raigad District
