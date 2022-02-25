Friday, Feb 25, 2022
Maharashtra: Passengers Injured As Bus Overturns In Amravati

The majority of the passengers escaped unhurt, while a few sustained minor injuries and were taken to a local hospital, the official said.

Accident (photo for representational purposes only) PTI photo

Updated: 25 Feb 2022 9:47 pm

A few persons were injured when a private bus overturned near a nullah in Maharashtra's Amravati district on Friday, police said. The private bus from Hoshangabad in neighbouring Madhya Pradesh was ferrying over 40 passengers to Baitul via Morshi in Amravati, an official said.
       

As it crossed Arjun Nagar, the bus turned turtle near a nullah along the road, he said. The majority of the passengers escaped unhurt, while a few sustained minor injuries and were taken to a local hospital, the official said. 
       

The police have taken the bus driver into custody and further probe was underway to ascertain the cause of the accident, he added.

With PTI inputs.

