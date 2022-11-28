Monday, Nov 28, 2022
Maharashtra Logs 23 Coronavirus Cases

Covid-19 cases
Covid-19 cases (Representational image) PTI Photo/Swapan Mahapatra

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 28 Nov 2022 8:08 pm

Maharashtra on Monday recorded 23 fresh Covid-19 cases, 34 recoveries and zero fatality, the health department said.  With new cases, the state's Covid-19 tally rose to 81,35,707 and the death toll to 1,48,406.

A day before, the state had logged 64 cases. Mumbai recorded six cases, one of the lowest since the beginning of the pandemic.

The tally of active cases stands at 440, the bulletin said. It said 34 patients recovered from coronavirus infection in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative recoveries in Maharashtra to 79,86,861. The recovery rate in the state is 98.17 per cent.

The health department said 3,698 tests were conducted in the state in the last 24 hours, taking the number of samples examined so far to 8,56,20,996.  Fresh cases: 23; Fatality: 0; Active cases: 440; Tests: 3,698.

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

National Maharashtra 23 Fresh Covid-19 Cases COVID-19 Vaccine Active Covid-19 Cases India Covid-19 Vaccination Covid-19 Death Toll
