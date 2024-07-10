National

Maharashtra: Father-Son Die After Lying Down In Front Of Approaching Train; Incident Caught On Cam

The incident took place around 10:30 am on Monday at Bhayander railway station platform number 6.

Screengrab/X
The train was going from Virar to Churchgate | Photo: Screengrab/X
In a shocking incident in Maharashtra, a man and his father died by suicide by lying in front of train approaching them at the Bhayandar railway station.

The disturbing incident was caught on camera, which showed the father-son duo walking on the platform -- conversing with each other -- while a train was crossing the platform. Following this, the two reach the end of the station platform and cross tracks.

Holding hands, the duo, cross and lied down on the railway tracks, with a train approaching them. Seconds later, the CCTV footage showed the train running them over.

Reportedly, the incident took place around 10:30 am on Monday at Bhayander railway station platform number 6 after a local train left the station in the Palghar district. The train was headed towards Churchgate from Virar.

The deceased, identified as one 35-year-old Jay Mehta and his 60-year-old father Harish Mehta, are residents of Nalasopara, NDTV reported. Police are yet to ascertain the reason behind their extreme step.

However, a case has been registered for accidental death and an investigation has been launched into the matter.

In other such news, a woman in Rajasthan's Ajmer district died by suicide by jumping from the seventh floor of an apartment building on Monday.

The woman -- Komal Sharma -- took the extreme step a day after her marriage with Raunak Bans on Sunday.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Rudra Prakash Sharma had said that the body has been kept in the mortuary for post-mortem, which will be conducted when her family members arrive.

