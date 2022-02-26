Saturday, Feb 26, 2022
Maha Sees 893 COVID-19 Cases, 8 Deaths; 1,761 Recover

There are 1,40,942 people in home isolation and 743 in the institutional quarantine, while 85,602 tests in the past 24 hours took the overall number of tests in Maharashtra to 7,77,44,579.

Maha Sees 893 COVID-19 Cases, 8 Deaths; 1,761 Recover
Maharashtra records over 800 COVID-19 infections

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 26 Feb 2022 9:46 pm

Maharashtra on Saturday added 893 COVID-19 cases to its tally, which reached 78,64,516, while eight deaths took the toll to 1,43,695, an official said. The active caseload of the state was 7,811, he said, adding that 1,761 people were discharged in the past 24 hours, leaving the recovery count at 77.09,015.

He said the recovery rate was 98.02 per cent and the fatality rate was 1.82 per cent, while the state's positivity rate, or cases detected per 100 tests, stood at 1.12 per cent. There are 1,40,942 people in home isolation and 743 in the institutional quarantine, while 85,602 tests in the past 24 hours took the overall number of tests in Maharashtra to 7,77,44,579, he added.

As per data made available by the state health department, Pune circle reported 341 cases and two deaths in the past 24 hours followed by Mumbai circle, which added 180 cases and witnessed three deaths. In Nashik circle, the caseload went up by 141 and the toll by two, while Kolhapur, Aurangabad and Latur circles reported 28, 24 and 28 cases, though no death was reported in these three circles in the last 24 hours.

The cases and toll in Akola circle increased by 63 and one respectively, and Nagpur added 88 cases but its fatality count remained unchanged. Total positive cases 78,64,516; fresh cases 893; death toll 1,43,695; recoveries 77,09,015; active cases 7,811; total tests 7,77,44,579.

With PTI Inputs

