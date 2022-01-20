Thursday, Jan 20, 2022
Maha Reports 43,697 New COVID-19 Cases, Including 214 Omicron Infections; 49 Die

With this, the state's caseload reached 73,25,825, while the fatality count rose to 1,41,934.

The state has been witnessing a spike in Covid-19 cases. - PTI Photo.

Updated: 20 Jan 2022 10:23 am

Maharashtra on Wednesday recorded 43,697 new coronavirus positive cases, 10 per cent more than the previous day, including 214 Omicron infections, and also saw 49 fatalities, the health department said.

The fresh Omicron cases took the tally of those infected with this strain to 1,860, it said. "Today, 214 patients of Omicron infection have been recorded in the state. Of these, 100 have been reported by the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research, 68 by B J Medical College and 46 by the National Center for Cell Science," the health department said.

Of the total number of Omicron infections reported on Wednesday, 158 are from the Pune Municipal Corporation limits, 31 from Mumbai, 10 from Pune rural, four each from Kalyan-Dombivli and Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation limits, two from Parbhani and one each from Nashik, Vasai-Virar, Aurangabad, Jalgaon. One case is from other state, it said in a bulletin.

A total of 46,591 patients were discharged in the last 24 hours, taking the state's overall recovery count to 69,15,407. The COVID-19 recovery rate of Maharashtra stands at 94.4 per cent, it said. Currently, there are 23,93,704 people in home quarantine and 3,200 others in institutional quarantine.

On Tuesday, the state had reported 39,207 coronavirus cases and 53 fatalities. However, not a single case of the highly contagious Omicron variant was recorded that day. Of the eight administrative circle, the Pune circle recorded 14,555 new cases on Wednesday, followed by Mumbai circle with 12,774 cases, Nashik 5,134, Nagpur 4,887, Kolhapur 1,972, Latur 1,844, Aurangabad 1,388 and Akola 1,143 cases.

Mumbai city recorded 6,032 fresh cases and 12 fatalities, the bulletin said. Of the 49 fatalities, Mumbai region reported 30, Pune 12, Kolhapur three, Latur and Nagpur one each. Akola, Aurangabad did not record any fresh death.

The bulletin said that 2,11,448 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative test count in the state to 7,25,31,814. The coronavirus figures of Maharashtra are as follows: Fresh cases: 43,697; total cases: 73,25,825; death toll: 1,41,934; recoveries: 69,15,407; tests conducted so far: 7,25,31,814.

With inputs from PTI.

