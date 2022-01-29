Saturday, Jan 29, 2022
Maha Records 24,948 New COVID-19 Cases, 103 Deaths

New cases declined by 477 compared to the day before.

Updated: 29 Jan 2022 11:09 am

Maharashtra on Friday recorded 24,948 new coronavirus cases including 110 Omicron infections and 103 pandemic-related deaths, the health department said. New cases declined by 477 compared to the day before. On Thursday, the state had recorded 25,425 cases besides 42 fatalities.

The caseload on Friday rose to 76,55,554 and death toll reached 1,42,461. The case fatality rate stood at 1.86 per cent. As many as 45,648 patients were discharged,  taking the number of recovered patients to 72,42,649. The recovery rate in the state stands at 94.61 per cent. There are 2,66,586 active cases in the state. All 110 new Omicron cases were reported from Pune city.

Pune city recorded 3,377 new coronavirus cases, Nagpur city 2,161, Pimpri Chinchwad twin township 2,099, Nashik city 1,720 and  Mumbai reported 1,312 cases. Of the eight administrative circles (each comprising several districts), Pune circle recorded 8,372 cases, Nagpur circle 4,744, Nashik 4,236, Mumbai 3,132, Aurangabad 1,608, Latur 994, Kolhapur 983, Akola circle 879. Pune circle recorded 40 deaths during the day, followed by Mumbai (30), Nashik (13), Kolhapur (eight), Latur (four deaths).  Akola and Nagpur circles reported three fatalities each while Aurangabad circle recorded two fatalities.

As many as 1,50,900 coronavirus tests were conducted since previous evening, taking the tally to 7,41,63,858. Currently 14,61,370 people are in home quarantine and 3,200 people are in institutional quarantine. New cases: 24,948; Total cases: 76,55,554; New fatalities: 103; Total deaths: 1,42,461; Active cases: 2,66,586.

With PTI Inputs

