Friday, Feb 24, 2023
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

Maha: Gadkari Bats For Region-Based Research For Socio-Economic Change

Home National

Maha: Gadkari Bats For Region-Based Research For Socio-Economic Change

Gadkari and former Maharashtra education minister Kamalkishor Kadam were conferred honorary Doctor of Literature (D.Litt) degrees by the University on the occasion.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari.
Nitin Gadkari stressed that being cultured was as important as getting an education

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 24 Feb 2023 6:56 pm

Region-based research will bring socio-economic change in society, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said on Friday at the 25th convocation ceremony of the Swami Ramanand Teerth Marathwada University in Nanded, some 285 kilometres from here.

Stressing that being cultured was as important as getting an education, he cited the modesty of film superstar Amitabh Bachchan who took time out once during a programme to speak with two school students eager to meet him. "I was with Amitabh Bachchan at the time. The way he respected the two school students, I learned from him. Being meritorious and being a good person are equally important. Getting accepted as a good person is greater than any degree," he told the gathering.

"Region-based research will bring socio-economic change in society. Socio economic development and change in the lives of the poor must be brought about by education," he asserted. He also told the collegians his plans to become an engineer collapsed after he jumped into the movement led by stalwart Jayaprakash Narayan (to get rid of Emergency between 1975-77) and ended up with a lowly 52 per cent.

Related stories

Sule Praises Gadkari, Says He Is Only Minister Who Works

Impression That Tamil Nadu Uncooperative With NHAI Is Not True: CM Stalin Tells Gadkari

Union Minister Gadkari Assures SAD Delegation On Starting Two Road Projects In Punjab

Maharashtra Governor Ramesh Bais said Swami Ramanand Teerth Marathwada University had taken several initiatives to connect to society. "The new education policy (NEP) encourages research. There is need to maintain a balance between welfare of humanity and advanced education," Bais, who is chancellor of the university, said.

Gadkari and former Maharashtra education minister Kamalkishor Kadam were conferred honorary Doctor of Literature (D.Litt) degrees by the University on the occasion. Kadam said teaching students in a detailed manner was important to ensure students grasp the subject completely and don't forget it later.

Tags

National Maharashtra Gadkari Socio-Economic Change Education University
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

MCD House Chaos: BJP, AAP Members Exchange Blows, Hurl Plastic Bottles; Mayor Alleges BJP Councillors Tried To Attack Her

MCD House Chaos: BJP, AAP Members Exchange Blows, Hurl Plastic Bottles; Mayor Alleges BJP Councillors Tried To Attack Her

Grateful For Operation Ganga But What Lies Ahead?: Ukraine Returnee Indian Students A Year After Russian Invasion

Grateful For Operation Ganga But What Lies Ahead?: Ukraine Returnee Indian Students A Year After Russian Invasion