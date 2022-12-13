Tuesday, Dec 13, 2022
Maha: Devendra Fadnavis' Pet Project 'Jalyukt Shivar' Scheme For Water Conservation Back

During the period when Uddhav Thackeray's MVA dispensation was in power, the NDA government's flagship water conservation scheme, Jalyukt Shivar Abhiyan 2.0, was discontinued. 

Devendra Fadnavis
Devendra Fadnavis PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 13 Dec 2022 7:14 pm

The Maharashtra cabinet on Tuesday approved the Jalyukt Shivar Abhiyan 2.0, the flagship water conservation scheme of the erstwhile Devendra Fadnavis-led NDA government which was discontinued when Uddhav Thackeray-led MVA dispensation was in power post-2019. 

The scheme was launched by Fadnavis when he was the chief minister (2014-19) of the NDA government comprising the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Shiv Sena. 
 
"Decision to launch #Jalyuktshiwar Abhiyan 2.0. Villages in the state will be water-rich again," the CMO tweeted.

The scheme had faced criticism for allegedly disturbing riverbeds, violations of guidelines, and inferior quality of work. The previous MVA government had ordered an inquiry by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) into 900 work orders under this scheme.

In his first cabinet meeting after taking oath as Deputy Chief Minister in June this year, Fadnavis directed the state administration to revive the Jalyukt Shivar scheme.      

The BJP shares power with the Shiv Sena faction led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. The BJP-Shinde government came to power in June this year after the rebellion by Shinde and the bulk of Shiv Sena MLAs led to the collapse of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government.   

Among other decisions, the cabinet sanctioned a subsidy of Rs 1,100 crore for state-run schools.

The council of ministers also approved an amendment in labour laws to drop the clause of imprisonment and instead increase the fine amount for certain violations.

The cabinet accepted Attorney General Ashutosh Kumbhkoni's resignation.

SS Rajamouli’s 'RRR' Nominated For Two Golden Globe Awards

BTS's Kim Seok-Jin Gets New Buzz Cut Ahead Of Military Enlistment

