Madrasa Students Face Uncertain Future After Supreme Court Order

In an order on November 5, the Supreme Court declared the Kamil and Fazil degrees -- equivalent to graduation and post-graduation degrees -- awarded by the Uttar Pradesh Madrasa Board Board unconstitutional.

Madrasa
After the Supreme Court declared higher education degrees awarded by the Uttar Pradesh Madrasa Board unconstitutional, there is a demand to accommodate the about 25,000 students who are currently pursuing these courses in any other recognised university.

The state government has also said it will find a way out after considering all the legal aspects of this matter.

Muslim children reciting verses from Islam's holy book Quran on the 13th day of Ramadan at a madrasa in Noida - Getty Images
From Surveying Unrecognised Schools To Probing Foreign Funding, Uttar Pradesh Govt Keeps Madrasas Under Scanner

BY Outlook Web Desk

Zaman Khan, the General Secretary of the Teachers Association Madaris Arabia Uttar Pradesh, said the court's decision has created a difficult situation for the thousands of current students as the board will not be able to conduct exams for these courses now.

"The order of the Supreme Court is supreme. But the government must find some way to deal with the situation that has arisen so that the future of the students studying in the Kamil and Fazil courses of the Madrasa Board does not remain dark," he told PTI on Sunday.

Minority Welfare Minister Om Prakash Rajbhar said the government will definitely find a way out by studying the SC order and discussing its various legal aspects.

Madrasas broadly follow two types of education system: Madrasa Darse Nizami, which has its own curriculum of religious studies and is run on charity; and Madarsa Darse Aliya, which is affiliated to the Madarsa Education Board and follows the state’s school curriculum. - null
Maharashtra Doubles Madrasa Salaries But Modern Education Need Of The Hour  

BY Shweta Desai

On the question of whether the students studying in the Madrasa Board's Kamil and Fazil courses will be linked to any other university, the minister said, "All aspects will be considered and only after that the government will take any decision."

Madrasa Board Registrar R P Singh said about 25,000 students are studying in the Kamil and Fazil courses run by the board currently, and whatever decision the government takes will be followed.

Meanwhile, former Madrasa Board member Qamar Ali said that the Board's Kamil degree had the status of graduation and Fazil degree had the status of post-graduation, but even earlier they were not recognised for appearing in competitive examinations.

These degree-holders would get jobs only in madrasas which has also ended after the Supreme Court order, he said, demanding the current students be given a chance in recognised universities.

