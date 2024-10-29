Maharashtra Doubles Madrasa Salaries But Modern Education Need Of The Hour  

Madrasas broadly follow two types of education system: Madrasa Darse Nizami, which has its own curriculum of religious studies and is run on charity; and Madarsa Darse Aliya, which is affiliated to the Madarsa Education Board and follows the state’s school curriculum.

