From Surveying Unrecognised Schools To Probing Foreign Funding, Uttar Pradesh Govt Keeps Madrasas Under Scanner

The government's stated reason behind the move was to check the opacity of operation of some madrasas, particularly in districts along the India-Nepal border. Minister for Minority Welfare Dharampal Singh said the government would act against "illegal" schools and that "kids from financially weaker sections of minority communities are lured into questionable activities".

"The government wants children of the minority community to get modern education. However, it has been found that many madrasas are getting funds from abroad. Due to this, kids from financially weaker sections of minority communities are lured into questionable activities. Following a probe, legal action will be taken against such madrasas...Madrasa management running on the UP-Nepal border is surprisingly parroting the same reply that they get funds from metro cities like Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Delhi, and Hyderabad," said Singh.

Singh has further been quoted as saying that several madrasas along the India-Nepal border have reported zakat and donations as their chief source of funds, but that does not match ground realities.

"But survey teams found that people living in these areas are poor and not able to give zakat and donations. Such madrasas have been identified and directions issued for rechecking their source of funding. These madrasas were not revealing the names of those who give them such donations, he had said, adding that it appeared that the funds could be from outside," The Indian Express quoted Singh as saying.