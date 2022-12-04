Sunday, Dec 04, 2022
Madhya Pradesh Sees Two Covid-19 Cases, No Death; Active Tally Now Nine

With 2,321 samples examined during the day, the number of coronavirus tests in MP went up to 3,02,35,398, an official said.

Updated: 04 Dec 2022 9:58 pm

Madhya Pradesh on Sunday reported two COVID-19 cases, which took the tally to 10,54,905, while the death toll remained unchanged at 10,776, a health official said.

The recovery count stood at 10,44,120, leaving the state with nine active cases, he added.

With 2,321 samples examined during the day, the number of coronavirus tests in MP went up to 3,02,35,398, he said.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 10,54,905, new cases – two, death toll 10,776, recoveries 10,44,120, active cases-nine, number of tests so far 3,02,35,398.

-With PTI Input

Tags

National Active Covid Cases Covid Deaths COVID Restrictions COVID-19 Bhopal Madhya Pradesh
