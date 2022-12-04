Madhya Pradesh Sees Two Covid-19 Cases, No Death; Active Tally Now Nine

Madhya Pradesh on Sunday reported two COVID-19 cases, which took the tally to 10,54,905, while the death toll remained unchanged at 10,776, a health official said.

The recovery count stood at 10,44,120, leaving the state with nine active cases, he added.

With 2,321 samples examined during the day, the number of coronavirus tests in MP went up to 3,02,35,398, he said.

-With PTI Input