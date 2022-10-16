Monday, Oct 17, 2022
Madhya Pradesh Sees 20 Covid-19 Cases, No Death; Active Tally Now 112

The death toll remained at 10,775, while the recovery count increased by 19 to touch 10,43,678, leaving the state with 112 active cases, he said.

Listen to the story

Updated: 16 Oct 2022 9:06 pm

The Covid-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh reached 10,54,565 on Sunday after the detection of 20 cases at a positivity rate of 0.5 per cent, a health official said.

The death toll remained at 10,775, while the recovery count increased by 19 to touch 10,43,678, leaving the state with 112 active cases, he said.

With 3,722 samples examined during the day, the number of coronavirus tests in MP went to 3,00,97,921, he added.

A government release said 13,32,45,664 Covid-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the state, including 136 on Sunday.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 10,54,565, new cases 20, death toll 10,775, recoveries 10,43,678, active cases 112 number of tests so far 3,00,97,921. 

(With PTI Inputs)

