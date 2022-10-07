Madhya Pradesh Sees 14 Covid-19 Cases, 22 Recoveries; Active Tally Now 94

The Covid-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh reached 10,54,410 on Friday after the detection of 14 cases at a positivity rate of 0.7 percent, a health official said.

The death toll remained at 10,773, while the recovery count increased by 22 to touch 10,43,543, leaving the state with 94 active cases, he said.

With 1,765 samples examined during the day, the number of coronavirus tests in MP went up to 3,00,66,827, he added.

A government release said 13,31,92,837 Covid-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the state, including 3,900 on Friday.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 10,54,410, new cases 14, death toll 10,773, recoveries 10,43,543, active cases 94 number of tests so far 3,00,66,827.