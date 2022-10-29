Saturday, Oct 29, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Madhya Pradesh Sees 11 Covid-19 Cases, No Death; Active Tally Now 61

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 10,54,731, new cases 11, death toll 10,775, recoveries 10,43,895, active cases 61 number of tests so far 3,01,34,024.

Madhya Pradesh Sees 11 Covid-19 Cases, No Death; Active Tally Now 61
Madhya Pradesh Sees 11 Covid-19 Cases, No Death; Active Tally Now 61

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 29 Oct 2022 9:46 pm

The COVID-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh rose to 10,54,731 on Saturday after the detection of 11 cases at a positivity rate of 0.3 per cent, a health official said.       

The death toll remained unchanged at 10,775, while the recovery count increased by 16 during the day to touch 10,43,895, he said.       

The state's active caseload now stands at 61, the official added.       

So far, 3,01,34,024 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in the state, including 3,247 during the day, he said. A government release said the number of vaccine doses administered in the state rose by 2,401 and touched 13,35,07,470.       

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 10,54,731, new cases 11, death toll 10,775, recoveries 10,43,895, active cases 61 number of tests so far 3,01,34,024.

-With PTI Input

Tags

National COVID-19 COVID Restrictions Active Covid Cases COVID-19 Vaccine COVID Fatalities Madhya Pradesh
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

What Forced RBI To Call An Out-of-Turn MPC Meeting

What Forced RBI To Call An Out-of-Turn MPC Meeting

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Opens Up About Being Diagnosed With An Autoimmune Condition

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Opens Up About Being Diagnosed With An Autoimmune Condition