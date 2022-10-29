Madhya Pradesh Sees 11 Covid-19 Cases, No Death; Active Tally Now 61

The COVID-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh rose to 10,54,731 on Saturday after the detection of 11 cases at a positivity rate of 0.3 per cent, a health official said.

The death toll remained unchanged at 10,775, while the recovery count increased by 16 during the day to touch 10,43,895, he said.

The state's active caseload now stands at 61, the official added.

So far, 3,01,34,024 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in the state, including 3,247 during the day, he said. A government release said the number of vaccine doses administered in the state rose by 2,401 and touched 13,35,07,470.

