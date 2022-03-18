Friday, Mar 18, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Madhya Pradesh Celebrates Holi As Covid Cases Drop

People gathered in big numbers and sprayed colours mixed with water, applied ‘gulal’ on each other’s faces and later distributed sweets as cries of 'Holi hai' reverberated the streets.

Madhya Pradesh Celebrates Holi As Covid Cases Drop
People playing Holi (Representative image) PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 18 Mar 2022 1:11 pm

After two years of muted festivities due to COVID-19, people came out of their homes in large numbers on Friday to celebrate Holi in Madhya Pradesh with traditional fervour in an environment largely free of curbs due to an ebbing third wave of the pandemic.

People gathered in big numbers and sprayed colours mixed with water, applied ‘gulal’ on each other’s faces and later distributed sweets as cries of 'Holi hai' reverberated the streets.

For the last two years, coronavirus had played spoilsport on Holi and forced citizens to remain indoors to check the spread of the infection.

Revellers in groups were seen singing as well as dancing to the tune of famous Bollywood song 'Rang Barse' and throwing colours at each other across the state to celebrate the festival that marks the triumph of good over evil.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had recently asked people to celebrate Holi with pomp and gaiety in view of a drastic fall in daily COVID-19 cases.

Related stories

Madhya Pradesh: 4 Members Of Bangladesh Terror Group Arrested In Bhopal

The Pride of Madhya Pradesh, Jehan Numa Seeks Comfort Like Time Of Nawab By Aly Rashid, Director, Jehan Numa Wilderness

Madhya Pradesh: Three Children Killed As Truck Collides With Motorcycle In Rewa

On the eve of Holi, Medical Education Minister Vishwas Sarang had slammed the message to save water on Holi as an attack on Hindu festivals.

According to an estimate, 4,125 quintals of 'gaukashth' (made of cow dung) was sold from centres in Bhopal for the 'Holika Dahan' ritual (symbolic burning of Holika, a demoness and sister of King Hiranyakashipu) on Thursday.

This positive development came amid a campaign to promote 'gaukashth' for 'Holika Dahan' in order to save trees.

The Chief Minister also used the cow dung cakes to burn Holika, a ritual that symbolizes the victory of good over evil.

No untoward incident has been reported from the state so far.

Tags

National Madhya Pradesh Holi Holi 2022 Holi Celebrations Holi In Madhya Pradesh Colours Holi In India Holika
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Women's World Cup: IND's Litmus Test Vs AUS

Women's World Cup: IND's Litmus Test Vs AUS

Sussanne Khan’s Rumoured BF Arslan Goni Slips On Snow In Turkey And Lands Up With A Bruised Eye

Sussanne Khan’s Rumoured BF Arslan Goni Slips On Snow In Turkey And Lands Up With A Bruised Eye